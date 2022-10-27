 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Pervaiz Elahi assures Imran Khan of full support during PTI’s long march

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi (L) and PTI chief Imran Khan. — Punjab Government
  • This long march will wash away imported government, says Elahi
  • People of Pakistan are with Imran Khan, he says.
  • Imran says this long march will create new history.

Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi Wednesday assured PTI chief Imran Khan of full support during a long march set to begin on October 28 from Lahore’s Liberty chowk, Geo News reported.

According to the sources, during a meeting between former prime minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, different issues related to the long march were also discussed.

Elahi said that the people of Pakistan were with Imran Khan and that the long march would wash away the imported government.

On the occasion, Khan said the federal government has failed at every front and this long march will create a new history.

Speaking about the death of slain journalist Arshad Sharif, Khan said that government should fulfil its responsibility regarding the murder of the journalist.

Both leaders also discussed the Ehsaas programme and providing relief to the masses.

