Thursday Oct 27 2022
Release date of Prince Harry's memoir announced

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Release date of Prince Harrys memoir announced

Prince Harry's memoir would be released in January next year after it was delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The book was originally scheduled for later this year.

According to the New York Times, industry executives with knowledge of the process have revealed the Duke of Sussex has on a number of occasions gotten cold feed about the contents of the book.

UK's Daily Express reported that some of the content is also said to contradict information conveyed in a new Netflix documentary series on the California lives of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

One Netflix source told the New York Times: “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project.”

The New York Times, citing industry sources has now revealed this will be released on January 10, 2023.

