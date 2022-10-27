 
entertainment
Princess Harry 'anger issues' with media instigated by Princess Diana

Prince Harry will always harbour hatred towards the media, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex believes he has always had to protect his family form the media, whether it was Princess Diana, wife Meghan Markle or kids Archie and Lili.

Speaking to the Royally Us podcast, royal expert Andrew Morton said: "I don't think a day goes by where Harry doesn't either make a decision based on what happened to his mother or reflect on his mother.

"The fact that they first of all flew to Canada and then down to the West Coast was down to Harry's desire to protect his wife and his son, and as he said, he didn't want what happened to his mother to happen to his wife, he was fearful of that.

"I mean, there's no way until he's reconciled to what happened to his mother, I think that the anger issues that he's faced and the hostility that he has to the media will never go away.

Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

