Johnny Depp addresses drug, alcohol addiction: ‘Started as a child’

Johnny Depp candidly addresses drug, alcohol addiction: ‘Started as a child’

Johnny Depp’s past admissions about drug and alcohol addiction have just been brought to light.

The actor made these admissions in his initial court battle against News Group Newspapers, in the UK.

At the time, he broke down his diagnosis of having “primary dopamine imbalance, depression, chronic substance abuse disorder and nicotine addiction.”

In 2020, in his case against The Sun, he also went back to defend himself following ‘wife-beater’ allegations.

“I have been open about my challenges with alcoholism and addiction throughout my life,” the publication quoted him admitting at the time.

He even shared some vulnerable admissions during the course of the trial and admitted, “In fact, I started drinking and taking drugs when I was still a child” and “I am not in any way embarrassed to say this.”

About two years later he also offered an updated stance and clarified to the court during the 2020 defamation case, “I have taken other drugs in my life and I did take other drugs during the course of our relationship but I never suffered with addiction from those drugs.”