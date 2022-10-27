 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘rubbing King Charles the wrong way' amid memoir row

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

File Footage

King Charles has reportedly caused a massive amount of damage by destroying his relationship with Prince Harry after the whole military uniform row.

This warning shot has been ‘loaded’ by royal expert Christopher Andersen, in his most recent appearance on the Royally Us podcast.

There, he started by addressing the shock factor of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and admitted, “There could only be bombshells in that book.”

Thus, “There’s no way to avoid the fact that it’s going to rub the king the wrong way.”

This comes in tandem with the couple’s ‘stand alone’ US philosophy and Mr Andersen even explained how, the couple has already “set up a new life for themselves as philanthropists and communications moguls with the Spotify deal, the Netflix deal, all this other going on. [Really, their hands are tied, I think, to some extent.”

This comes shortly after Prince Harry voiced intentions to “tell the full and true story” of his journey, and Mr Andersen warns “its not necessarily a pretty one.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry backs memoir release update with ‘full-fledged’ website

Prince Harry backs memoir release update with ‘full-fledged’ website
Prince Harry breaks down intimate details for memoir & front cover

Prince Harry breaks down intimate details for memoir & front cover
Zac Efron draws Incredible Hulk comparisons in ‘The Iron Claw’ BTS photos

Zac Efron draws Incredible Hulk comparisons in ‘The Iron Claw’ BTS photos

Netflix ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ teases chilling upcoming episode

Netflix ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ teases chilling upcoming episode
Meghan Markle FIRST royal to spill 'bedtime' details with husband Harry

Meghan Markle FIRST royal to spill 'bedtime' details with husband Harry
King Charles was ‘a real joy’, says ‘The Repair Shop’ Jay Blades

King Charles was ‘a real joy’, says ‘The Repair Shop’ Jay Blades
Jennifer Aniston saw Matthew Perry as ‘most fragile’ member of ‘Friends’ cast

Jennifer Aniston saw Matthew Perry as ‘most fragile’ member of ‘Friends’ cast
Netflix ‘The Sinner’ season 5: renewed or cancelled?

Netflix ‘The Sinner’ season 5: renewed or cancelled?
Kanye West ‘Essentials’ disappears from Apple music

Kanye West ‘Essentials’ disappears from Apple music

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir title revealed: 'At last!'

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir title revealed: 'At last!'
Will Smith clicks rare photo with The Lakers, talks about ‘togetherness, gratitude’

Will Smith clicks rare photo with The Lakers, talks about ‘togetherness, gratitude’