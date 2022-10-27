‘Prince Privacy’ Harry dragged after unveiling memoir bombshell title

File Footage

Prince Harry has been ‘ripped to shreds’ by royal experts who have accused him of ‘ruining’ Kling Charles’ coronation with his memoir title.



Royal commentator and expert Piers Morgan issued these accusations in his most recent tweet.

His accusation features a lengthy social media caption that brands the Duke of Sussex as a ‘prince of privacy’ and reads, “Prince Privacy will hurl his latest torrent of malevolent money-making muck at the Royal Family just in time to ruin his father’s coronation as King.”

Before concluding, Mr Morgan even went as far as to say, “Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP.”

Check it out Below:



