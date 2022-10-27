 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron draws Incredible Hulk comparisons in ‘The Iron Claw’ BTS photos

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Zac Efron draws Incredible Hulk comparisons in ‘The Iron Claw’ BTS photos
Zac Efron draws Incredible Hulk comparisons in ‘The Iron Claw’ BTS photos 

Zac Efron looked unrecognizable in behind-the-scenes pictures from his upcoming movie, The Iron Claw, based on famous wrestler Kevin Von Erich’s life.

The Baywatch star, 35, has completely transformed in the physique of the wrestler. In the pictures, shared by Daily Mail, he put his rock-hard muscles on display as he was spotted walking around the set in nothing but a blue towel.

The Greatest Showman star also rocked a bowl-cut brown wig as he stepped out of his trailer. He also looked like he had got a tan for his role.

Efron’s latest pictures went viral on the internet as hundreds of his fans reacted to his new look. “He looks like 80’s hulk!,” wrote one internet user.

“That’s Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich , it more look like the Incredible Hulk,’ another agreed. One fan joked, “Can we recast the Hulk again? And just put Green body spray on Zac Efron?”

One of them compared Efron's look with Von Erich's younger brother Kerry. "He reminds me more of Kerry. This looks pretty convincing though. Lip as Kerry is what I’m interested in seeing."

The Iron Claw follows the true story of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who took the sport by storm across three generations.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry breaks down intimate details for memoir & front cover

Prince Harry breaks down intimate details for memoir & front cover
Netflix ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ teases chilling upcoming episode

Netflix ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ teases chilling upcoming episode
Meghan Markle FIRST royal to spill 'bedtime' details with husband Harry

Meghan Markle FIRST royal to spill 'bedtime' details with husband Harry
King Charles was ‘a real joy’, says ‘The Repair Shop’ Jay Blades

King Charles was ‘a real joy’, says ‘The Repair Shop’ Jay Blades
Jennifer Aniston saw Matthew Perry as ‘most fragile’ member of ‘Friends’ cast

Jennifer Aniston saw Matthew Perry as ‘most fragile’ member of ‘Friends’ cast
Netflix ‘The Sinner’ season 5: renewed or cancelled?

Netflix ‘The Sinner’ season 5: renewed or cancelled?
Kanye West ‘Essentials’ disappears from Apple music

Kanye West ‘Essentials’ disappears from Apple music

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir title revealed: 'At last!'

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir title revealed: 'At last!'
Will Smith clicks rare photo with The Lakers, talks about ‘togetherness, gratitude’

Will Smith clicks rare photo with The Lakers, talks about ‘togetherness, gratitude’
Britney Spears’ fans fear another conservatorship awaits her

Britney Spears’ fans fear another conservatorship awaits her
Prince Andrew urged to admit he was ‘used’ by sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

Prince Andrew urged to admit he was ‘used’ by sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell 'destroyed' Queen Elizabeth's last year of life

Ghislaine Maxwell 'destroyed' Queen Elizabeth's last year of life