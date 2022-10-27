 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry planning 'coup d'etat' against King Charles' ahead of coronation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has come under fire for trying to ruin King Charles’ coronation with his memoir announcement.

Royal host and expert Piers Morgan issued these accusations against the Duke of Sussex.

He issued it all, in a new post on Twitter and accused ‘Prince Privacy’ of trying to “ruin his father’s coronation as King.”

The expert even went as far as to urge the monarch to “strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP.”

He even followed up with another tweet a couple of minutes later and claimed, “Do you care about the massive global damage this book will cause to our new King before he is even coronated, and while he still grieves for his mother?”

