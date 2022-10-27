Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Selena Gomez has detailed how she coped with her bipolar diagnosis in the preview clip of her upcoming documentary, My Mind & Me documentary with Vanity Fair.

The upcoming documentary chronicles the Only Murders in the Building star’s battle with mental health issues over the last six years.

The teaser shared on TikTok shows the 30-year-old actress-singer recalling being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"When I first got out, I didn't know how I'd cope with my diagnosis," Gomez says. "What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn't come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day."



"I'm grateful to be alive," the singer says, adding, "Let me make a promise, I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

Gomez first revealed her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2015 and ended up taking a break from the spotlight to focus on her health.

Gomez’s My Mind & Me will premiere on November. 4 on Apple TV+.