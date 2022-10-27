 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary
Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary 

Selena Gomez has detailed how she coped with her bipolar diagnosis in the preview clip of her upcoming documentary, My Mind & Me documentary with Vanity Fair.

The upcoming documentary chronicles the Only Murders in the Building star’s battle with mental health issues over the last six years.

The teaser shared on TikTok shows the 30-year-old actress-singer recalling being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

@vanityfair In her confessional documentary, ‘My Mind & Me,’ #SelenaGomez ♬ original sound - Vanity Fair

"When I first got out, I didn't know how I'd cope with my diagnosis," Gomez says. "What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn't come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day."

"I'm grateful to be alive," the singer says, adding, "Let me make a promise, I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

Gomez first revealed her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2015 and ended up taking a break from the spotlight to focus on her health.

Gomez’s My Mind & Me will premiere on November. 4 on Apple TV+.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears clarifies controversial IG post was not directed at Selena Gomez

Britney Spears clarifies controversial IG post was not directed at Selena Gomez
Kanye West wax statue retires to archive at Madame Tussauds

Kanye West wax statue retires to archive at Madame Tussauds
Prince Harry memoir ‘Spare’ will be ‘a bit of damp squib’

Prince Harry memoir ‘Spare’ will be ‘a bit of damp squib’
Prince Harry planning 'coup d'etat' against King Charles' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry planning 'coup d'etat' against King Charles' ahead of coronation
Harry's bombshell memoir will be 'unhelpful' to King Charles and Camilla

Harry's bombshell memoir will be 'unhelpful' to King Charles and Camilla

Meghan Markle tries to get ‘too cut up’ by backlash over podcast

Meghan Markle tries to get ‘too cut up’ by backlash over podcast
Kim Kardashian ‘devastated’ on seeing Kanye West get cancelled

Kim Kardashian ‘devastated’ on seeing Kanye West get cancelled

Prince William to ‘flex his muscles’ for modernised coronation

Prince William to ‘flex his muscles’ for modernised coronation
Pete Davidson turns real-life ‘Aladdin’ for Kim Kardashian ahead of Hulu series premiere

Pete Davidson turns real-life ‘Aladdin’ for Kim Kardashian ahead of Hulu series premiere
Meghan Markle uses ‘American media' to realign her ‘narrative’

Meghan Markle uses ‘American media' to realign her ‘narrative’
Adele makes big announcement ahead of Las Vegas residency

Adele makes big announcement ahead of Las Vegas residency

Prince Harry ‘wanting to kill’ King Charles ‘same way’ as Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry ‘wanting to kill’ King Charles ‘same way’ as Queen Elizabeth