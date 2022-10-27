Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash

Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday

Jennifer Garner has recently dished out details on how she celebrated her 50th birthday back in April this year.



“I basically had a wedding for myself,” revealed The Adam Project star in a latest interview with Town & Country for November 2022 Philanthropy issue.

She continued, “I was so shocked that I was doing it.”

Garner told media outlet that her birthday fell on “Easter Sunday”, which was already “supposed to be a gathering with her sisters and parent”.

The 13 Going On 30 actress shared that her guests danced to Rocky Top by the Osborne Brothers and later she then put them all “to work filling backpacks with food for the charity Blessings in a Backpack”.

It is reported that the Juno star’s birthday came a few weeks after her ex-husband Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez.

During interview, Garner also discussed about her being called one of nicest celebrities in Hollywood.



To this, the actress replied, “I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely.”

However, the Yes Day actress remarked, “I’m not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done.”

“I’m not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn’t going to fly with me.’ When that happens, I don’t want you to be shocked that I’m a real person,” she added.