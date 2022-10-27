 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything negative about Kanye West around kids
Kim Kardashian trying not to say anything 'negative' about Kanye West around kids

Kim Kardashian does not want Kanye West to lose his children amid the ongoing controversy as she is being really careful not to say anything "negative" about him in front of them.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the reality TV star does not want to put Ye down in eyes of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The source said that even though North “knows exactly what is going on,” Kim “doesn’t know what to say” to their other children, who are still too young to understand the magnitude of the situation.

“As upset as Kim is about all of this, she’s being very careful not to say anything negative about Kanye in front of their kids and she’s asked everyone in her life to respect that,” the insider added.

“Of course, everyone’s talking about this but they’re all very careful not to put Kanye down if the kids are in earshot,” the source revealed.

Despite being “disgusted” with her former husband’s antisemitic comments, Kim does not want it to affect her kids’ relationship with their dad.

“When it comes to the kids having time with their dad, she’s keeping things very organized and almost mechanical because it’s still important to her that the kids see their dad.”

“This is all mortifying for her, but she doesn’t want it to interfere with how her kids live their lives,” concluded the source.

West sparked global backlash after he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.” 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West's Donda Academy shuts down amid anti-Semitic controversy
Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash

Jennifer Garner reveals how she celebrated her 50th birthday bash
Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video
Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video

Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video
Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name
Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home

Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home
Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members

Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members
Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’

Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’