Thursday Oct 27 2022
Hugh Jackman reveals he missed his chance in Miss Congeniality audition

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Hugh Jackman reveals he missed his chance in Miss Congeniality audition

Hugh Jackman has recently shared that he auditioned for the male lead role opposite Sandra Bullock in movie Miss Congeniality.

Speaking with Variety, the X-Men star disclosed that he didn’t really want to star in Miss Congeniality, but his agent told him to go for this role.

Jackman tried to give audition for the role of FBI agent Eric Matthews in the movie, opposite Bullock’s role as agent-undercover Gracie Hart.”

“I was a nobody… No one knew X-Men yet,” said the 54-year-old.

Jackman recalled he read with Bullock and admitted that it did not go “very well”.

“It was first time testing with another actor. I was impressed that she was in there. I didn't expect her to be in there. I'm guessing eight people she tested with,” mentioned the actor.

Jackman told media outlet he was amazed to see her reading “so quick and fast”.

“I am not even vaguely up to speed here. I was pedalling as fast as I could, but I didn't know the script well enough,” remarked the actor.

Jackman disclosed that he didn't get the role, which eventually went to Benjamin Bratt, as he called the “most embarrassing moment” in his acting career.

"That's humiliating, when your agent says, 'I don't want you to get this job, but just go get it.' And then you don't get it,” he added.

For the unversed, Miss Congeniality and X-Men both released in 2000. 

