Friday Oct 28 2022
Meghan Markle will be 'totally behind' Lilibet if she wants to be actress

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Meghan Markle is open to her kids following her footsteps to have a career in acting.

Royally Us host Christina Garibaldi spoke to author Christopher Anderson about Meghan's plans to have her children in the entertainment industry.

"[Meghan] said, this was interesting, she said that [if] they wanted to get into the entertainment industry [then] she would be totally behind them," began Ms Garibaldi.

"She said it would be great.

"She said good luck, there's so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children."

Ms Garibaldi added, quoting Meghan: "But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We're creating a multi-dimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That's who our kids are."

Mr Andersen added: "Well, we'll have to see what happens.

"It's easy to say when they're this age."

He shared how this belief is contradictory to many actors who say they "never want [my] kid to go through what I've had to in the entertainment business".

