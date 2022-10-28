 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘Me Me Me-moir’ is a ‘publicity hoopla’ of the ‘Spare saga’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently under fire for his ‘publicity hoopla’ as it raises major constitutional concern amid the ‘Spare saga’.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these insights.

He made the claims in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

In the new piece he began by admitting, “But the all-American publicity hoopla surrounding today's announcement that the Me Me Me-moir will be called Spare – a knowing reference to his constitutional role as Prince William's back-up – has dashed any unlikely dreams of any meaningful rapprochement.”

“There is now very little doubt Harry intends to go for the jugular, somehow seeking revenge on the father who funded his extravagant lifestyle for decades just as he takes on the job for which he has waited his entire life.”

