King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?

file footage

King Charles III reportedly caused ‘a lot of damage’ by minimising the role of Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, a royal has said ahead of the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir.

Talking on the Royally Us podcast after the title for Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was revealed on Thursday, October 27, royal commentator Christopher Andersen said that King Charles’ snub to Meghan and Harry could mean that the Sussexes are ‘poised for revenge’.

“The king’s decision to initially not permit Harry to wear his uniform during the funeral [and] the fact that at times it seemed that Harry and Meghan were being shoved in the background — even shunned — that did a lot of damage I think,” Andersen stated.

He went on to add, “I am almost certain that they (the royal family) won’t like this book and I don’t know what Charles will do about it. He’s like his mother when it comes to the monarchy, he is tough.”

Andersen also shared that he believes, “There can only be bombshells in that book.”

“There’s no way to avoid the fact that it’s going to rub the king the wrong way,” he added.

The comments come as critics have lambasted Prince Harry for his choice of title for his memoir; the book’s publishers described as ‘remarkably personal and emotionally powerful’.