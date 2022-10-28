 
Varun Dhawan talks about creating universe with 'Bhediya'

Bhediya’s newly released song Thumkeshwari features Shraddha Kapoor
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will appear soon in never-seen-before avatars in Bhediya. The duo is right now busy with promotions of their film and they showed up at a theater in Mumbai, dancing their hearts out on the newly released song Thumkeshwari.

The theater was buzzing with the fans and it made Varun nostalgic since he shares with a lot of memories with theaters. The Mai Tera Hero actor danced with co-star Kriti and choreographer Ganesh Acharya danced on the newly released song Thumkeshwari which also features Shraddha Kapoor in cameo.

The latter part of song features Shraddha as Stree, a character from her film helmed by Amar Kaushik. Upon teaming up with his ABCD 2 co-star, Varun said, "I am not with Shraddha on screen but with Stree (her film). We are trying to create a universe here and I hope the audience like it."

The actor also talked about his emotional attachment with Ganesh as an artist. He revealed that he grew up seeing his work since his father David Dhawan collaborated with Ganesh several times.

Reacting to Varun’s comment about himself, Ganesh shared a wholesome memory. "Once I was going on a film shoot and a 10-12 year old boy was dancing non stop on the bus and that was Varun."

