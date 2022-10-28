Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’

File Footage

Brad Pitt sent a letter to Martin Brundle explaining to him what exactly happened at US Grand Prix when he snubbed the pundit’s infamous grid walk.



The Bullet Train star sparked outrage after he gave a cold shoulder to the former race driver while he tried to ask him about his Formula 1 movie at the event.

However, the Hollywood superstar cleared the matter with Brundle by sending him a message after fans on social media bashed him for not knowing the “voice of the sport.”

Taking to Twitter, Brundle penned, “Got a note from Brad Pitt explaining what happened with our near miss on the Austin grid.”

“Unnecessary, but nice of him,” he added. “Absolutely nobody is obliged to talk to me on the grid, but as I endeavour to make 10/12 minutes of live and unscripted sports TV I’m obliged to at least ask.”

Pitt is making a movie regarding racing with Joseph Kosinski as the director and Lewis Hamilton serving as a producer and consultant on the sets.

The plot of the upcoming movie will focus on a seasoned racing driver (played by Pitt) who comes out of retirement to mentor a promising young rookie.