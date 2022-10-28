 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Atif Aslam’s Moonrise will tug at your heart strings

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

The teaser of Moonrise helmed by Adnan Qazi is out
The teaser of Moonrise helmed by Adnan Qazi is out 

Moonrise, sung by Atif Aslam in his evergreen melodious voice and helmed by creative genius Adnan Qazi, the teaser of the song has been released. The song is based on Punjabi and English language, composed by Raj Ranjodh.

Atif is known for creating a beautiful amalgam of two different languages through his songs and he has outdone himself yet again.


The video of song stars Hollywood actress Amy Jackson. The teaser shows a glimpse of sizzling chemistry shared between Atif and Amy. The music video is a brainchild of Adnan Qazi who’s known for his immaculate direction.

Talking about the video, Atif expressed his gratitude towards Adnan for putting his heart and soul in the music video. He said, “The skill, hard work and dedication can be seen in the video. After watching the video, I must admire Adnan Qazi’s abilities.”

Qazi has previously directed several music videos of renowned singers like Bilal Saeed, Farhan Saeed, Aima Baig, Ali Zafar and now Atif Aslam. The newly released teaser of music video is also loved by fans. The video shots are a living proof of Qazi’s creativity. 

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' gets a new release date

Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' gets a new release date
Kartik Aaryan drops his character poster from upcoming film 'Freddy'

Kartik Aaryan drops his character poster from upcoming film 'Freddy'
Varun Dhawan talks about creating universe with 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan talks about creating universe with 'Bhediya'
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ surpasses two Bollywood mega movies overseas

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ surpasses two Bollywood mega movies overseas
Esmayeel Shroff dies at the age of 62

Esmayeel Shroff dies at the age of 62
Taapsee Pannu lashes out at paparazzi for clicking her pictures: See video

Taapsee Pannu lashes out at paparazzi for clicking her pictures: See video
Ram Charan's 'RRR' wins Saturn Award for Best International Film

Ram Charan's 'RRR' wins Saturn Award for Best International Film
Juhi Chawla calls Raveena Tandon 'girl with a big heart' in birthday wish

Juhi Chawla calls Raveena Tandon 'girl with a big heart' in birthday wish
Rakul Preet Singh talks about calls for ban on 'Thank God'

Rakul Preet Singh talks about calls for ban on 'Thank God'
Rakul Preet Singh reveals her father once made her burn INR 500 note on Diwali

Rakul Preet Singh reveals her father once made her burn INR 500 note on Diwali

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 15 crore on Day 1

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 15 crore on Day 1
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 8.1 crore on Day 1

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 8.1 crore on Day 1