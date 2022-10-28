Atif Aslam’s Moonrise will tug at your heart strings

The teaser of Moonrise helmed by Adnan Qazi is out

Moonrise, sung by Atif Aslam in his evergreen melodious voice and helmed by creative genius Adnan Qazi, the teaser of the song has been released. The song is based on Punjabi and English language, composed by Raj Ranjodh.

Atif is known for creating a beautiful amalgam of two different languages through his songs and he has outdone himself yet again.





The video of song stars Hollywood actress Amy Jackson. The teaser shows a glimpse of sizzling chemistry shared between Atif and Amy. The music video is a brainchild of Adnan Qazi who’s known for his immaculate direction.

Talking about the video, Atif expressed his gratitude towards Adnan for putting his heart and soul in the music video. He said, “The skill, hard work and dedication can be seen in the video. After watching the video, I must admire Adnan Qazi’s abilities.”

Qazi has previously directed several music videos of renowned singers like Bilal Saeed, Farhan Saeed, Aima Baig, Ali Zafar and now Atif Aslam. The newly released teaser of music video is also loved by fans. The video shots are a living proof of Qazi’s creativity.