 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in West Hollywood for a birthday party

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra cut a stylish figure on Thursday as she reunited with Jonas Brothers in West Hollywood.

Nick's better half, 40, looked out of the world while going to a birthday bash with her family members including Nick's older brothers Joe and Kevin.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Nick, 30, looked dapper in a baggy black blazer over a white t-shirt and a pair of plaid, flared-out pants. He walked in black dress shoes.

In the pictures shared on DailyMail, Nick is seen walking with his wife Priyanka as they head into Catch Steak, a famous steak house in West Los Angeles.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Members of Priyanka's family were spotted leaving Catch Steak LA at different times during the night of revelry, which was reportedly a birthday party.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The big event came just a couple of days after Priyanka and Nick celebrated Diwali with their daughter Malti for the first time.  


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry feels ‘belittled’ by memoir title ‘Spare’?

Prince Harry feels ‘belittled’ by memoir title ‘Spare’?
Jennifer Aniston helped Matthew Perry amid addiction while dealing with own demons

Jennifer Aniston helped Matthew Perry amid addiction while dealing with own demons
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz poke fun at their family feud with Halloween costumes

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz poke fun at their family feud with Halloween costumes
Pete Davidson thanks ‘karma’ as Kanye West gets cancelled

Pete Davidson thanks ‘karma’ as Kanye West gets cancelled
Inside Kanye West obsession and fascination with Adolf Hitler

Inside Kanye West obsession and fascination with Adolf Hitler

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘eye glitch’ viral clip: Watch
Prince Harry picks Meghan Markle’s photographer for ‘Spare’ cover shoot

Prince Harry picks Meghan Markle’s photographer for ‘Spare’ cover shoot

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?
King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines

King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines
Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row

Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row
Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’

Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’
Prince Harry’s explosive memoir contains ‘secret plan’

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir contains ‘secret plan’