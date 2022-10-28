Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in West Hollywood for a birthday party

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra cut a stylish figure on Thursday as she reunited with Jonas Brothers in West Hollywood.

Nick's better half, 40, looked out of the world while going to a birthday bash with her family members including Nick's older brothers Joe and Kevin.



Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Nick, 30, looked dapper in a baggy black blazer over a white t-shirt and a pair of plaid, flared-out pants. He walked in black dress shoes.

In the pictures shared on DailyMail, Nick is seen walking with his wife Priyanka as they head into Catch Steak, a famous steak house in West Los Angeles.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Members of Priyanka's family were spotted leaving Catch Steak LA at different times during the night of revelry, which was reportedly a birthday party.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The big event came just a couple of days after Priyanka and Nick celebrated Diwali with their daughter Malti for the first time.



