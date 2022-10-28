 
Jude Law and Jason Bateman collaborate for Netflix series Black Rabbit

Jude Law and Jason Bateman have come together for Netflix series titled Black Rabbit.

According to Deadline, Jason and Jude will not only be acting in one-hour limited series but will also work as executive producers on the project.

Jason will direct this series while Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will be the writers based on “an original idea”.

“The premise is being kept under wraps,” as per outlet.

This will be the first time the duo will work together on any project.

Jason has just completed his hit series Ozark in April this year. Netflix reported that, “the series’ fourth season was the 10th most viewed “English-language show in the history”.

Apart from Black Rabbit, Jason he is all set to direct the forthcoming Netflix film Dark Wire, an FBI surveillance thriller.

Meanwhile, Jude will be seen next in forthcoming projects including Peter Pan and Wendy, Firebrand and TV series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

