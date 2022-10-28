 
Friday Oct 28 2022
Prince Harry feels ‘belittled’ by memoir title ‘Spare’?

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is titled Spare, but a royal expert thinks that he feels belittled by the label that was once used for him by his late mother Princess Diana.

The title for the Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated tell-all was officially announced by Penguin Random House on Thursday, October 27, much to the criticism from royal enthusiasts, including expert Ingrid Seward.

Talking to The Sun, Seward said, “Being the ‘spare’ is still at the forefront of his mind all these years later and he clearly feels belittled by it.”

She continued, “It is really a bit pathetic that he hasn’t managed to move on. Diana used to call him the spare. Harry would say ‘I’m the spare, I don’t have to behave, I can do what I like’.”

Seward’s comments linking Prince Harry’s book title to Diana seemed to be echoed by Penguin Random House themselves in a description provided with the announcement.

As per the publishers, “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last.”

