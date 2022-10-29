 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott list their mansion for $22 Million

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott list their mansion for $22 Million
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott list their mansion for $22 Million 

The American socialite Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $22 Million.

As reported by Dirt, the couple is listing their mansion after four years of buying it together in 2018. The place is put on sale for nearly $21.9 million.

The 10,000-square-foot mansion is based on seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two powder rooms and it was bought for $13 million four years ago.

This 1.1-acre big property includes plenty of floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a dinning area on terrace, white marble countertops in the kitchen, and a walk-in pantry.

Upper story of the mansion is based on dual master baths, a Kardashian-ready glam room, and a kid’s room once occupied by Kylie's daughter and internet sweetheart Stormi Webster.

Along with this, the home also includes a proper and an extravagant movie theater, a three-car garage and an outside living room next to the pool.

Jenner still owns various properties: a $36 million Holmby Hills mansion, a $15 million vacant lot, and she’s currently building a very custom desert vacation mansion in La Quinta’s Madison Club. 

While, Scott owns a $23 million hilltop mansion in Brentwood.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' host says he felt like a 'bimbo' too

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' host says he felt like a 'bimbo' too
Kim Kardashian mocked for her kids 'adult' Halloween outfits: Photos

Kim Kardashian mocked for her kids 'adult' Halloween outfits: Photos
Matthew Perry considered 'not showing up' on Friends reunion: Here's Why

Matthew Perry considered 'not showing up' on Friends reunion: Here's Why
Johnny Depp announces dates of UK tour

Johnny Depp announces dates of UK tour

Elon Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

Elon Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter
Piers Morgan calls out Trevor Noah for his remarks against UK

Piers Morgan calls out Trevor Noah for his remarks against UK
Michael Jackson’s son rejects claim ‘Harry Styles is new King of Pop

Michael Jackson’s son rejects claim ‘Harry Styles is new King of Pop
Meghan's page shows she is invited to King Charles coronation

Meghan's page shows she is invited to King Charles coronation

Zayn Malik debuts a new look amid ex-Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio rumoured romance

Zayn Malik debuts a new look amid ex-Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio rumoured romance

David Foster says he has no 'regrets' about welcoming a baby in his 70s

David Foster says he has no 'regrets' about welcoming a baby in his 70s
Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce

Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce