Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott list their mansion for $22 Million

The American socialite Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $22 Million.

As reported by Dirt, the couple is listing their mansion after four years of buying it together in 2018. The place is put on sale for nearly $21.9 million.

The 10,000-square-foot mansion is based on seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two powder rooms and it was bought for $13 million four years ago.

This 1.1-acre big property includes plenty of floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a dinning area on terrace, white marble countertops in the kitchen, and a walk-in pantry.

Upper story of the mansion is based on dual master baths, a Kardashian-ready glam room, and a kid’s room once occupied by Kylie's daughter and internet sweetheart Stormi Webster.

Along with this, the home also includes a proper and an extravagant movie theater, a three-car garage and an outside living room next to the pool.

Jenner still owns various properties: a $36 million Holmby Hills mansion, a $15 million vacant lot, and she’s currently building a very custom desert vacation mansion in La Quinta’s Madison Club.

While, Scott owns a $23 million hilltop mansion in Brentwood.

