North West gives 'mature' advice to Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian reveals North West's marriage advice

Kim Kardashian has four children, the eldest being North West, 12 years old. Despite her young age, she gave advice to her mom, which seemed 'mature' to many observers.



The reality star recalls her words of wisdom during her podcast with Call Her Daddy. “You’ve got to get remarried. You’re getting too old, and no one is gonna deal with this," adding, “She says it to me all the time."

Since her divorce from Kanye West, Kim has been in relationships, but they did not mature into a marriage. However, the 44-year-old expresses her openness to remarrying.

Kim also revealed that she had placed an order for a bridal dress designed by the late French designer, Manfred Thierry Mugler.

Manfred Thierry Mugler dies in 2022

"Well, I was starting to have Manfred Thierry Mugler design a wedding dress, even though... Just because I wanted it in my archive of like, what I would wear.”

She says, "I had the perfect one, and we were designing it and making it, and I just want that."

The dress, which the mom-of-four shares, signals her openness to marrying for the fourth time. "I just know I need this in my archive for one day. I just want to be ready."

Before Kanye, Kim had been married to NBA player Kris Humphries and, prior to him, to music producer Damon Thomas.