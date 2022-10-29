 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Marvel confirmed 'WandaVision' spinoff show on Vision: Report

Marvel's Vision is getting a standalone series on Disney+ as the work on the show is in development, according to Giant Freakin Robot.

The series is titled Vision Quest, and the show's plot reportedly revolves around Vision, played by Paul Bettany, trying to regain his memory and humanity.

The report further adds that the series is centered on Vision. However, Wanda Maximimaff (Elizabeth Olsen) is also expected to appear.

The show is headed by writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer, who also happens to produce the other WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: House of Harkness, headlined by Kathryn Hahn.

As Tony Stark's A.I assistant, the British actor made his foray into Marvel Cinematic Universe as assistant, J.A.R.V.I.S in 2008's Iron Man. While the 51-year-old continued to lend his voice in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, and Iron Man 3. But in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bettany donned the role of Vision.

