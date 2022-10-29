Elon Musk sets the record straight on Kanye West's Twitter restoration

Elon Musk who is now the official owner of Twitter has set the record straight on restoration of Kanye West's Twitter account.

On Friday, Musk tweeted that the social platform Twitter "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," adding, "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

In response to the tweet one user asked Musk, 51, "So why did you restore already Kanye West's account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism,"

The Tesla CEO replied back to the user, writing, "Ye's account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me."

West's Twitter account was restricted earlier this month after one of his tweets that violated the company's guideline.

However, his account was never actually deleted or banned. Instead, he was restricted from posting and Twitter also took down his controversial tweet, according to The New York Times.

In a now-deleted Tweet, West, 45, wrote that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," he wrote, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."