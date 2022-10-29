Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady confirm divorce despite hiring couple therapist: Report

 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had filed for divorce, despite enlisting help from couple therapist, according to RadarOnline.

Sources close to the couple said, "Things got so bad after Deflategate that they could barely speak to each other," revealed an insider.

"Tom got irritable under the stress, and she started blaming him for all their unhappiness, much of which was there before the scandal. Counseling was her ultimatum."

Earlier in 2015, a source revealed that their therapist is taking the NFL quarterback's side in the conflict. "He's been getting some much-needed vindication during this process," the insider added.

Previously, Tom and Gisele confirmed they were getting separated.

The 45-year-old said, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude, for the time we spent together."

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," Tom added.

The top model said in her statement, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart, and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Insiders cited Tom's decision to go back on the field, which brewed conflict between the couple that ended their marriage. Gisele reportedly felt it to be a betrayal after the Tampa star promised to spend more time with family. 

