 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘positioning’ higher to get better US digs?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry’s attempts to ‘wiggle up’ the corporate ladder have caused bombshell accusations to ring up among experts who warn the Duke is ‘positioning himself’ in a new US role.

This claim has been brought to light by LA-based Kinsey Schofield, in her interview with Express UK.

She began by admitting, “Ultimately, I think Prince Harry is going to try to use this book to position himself as a motivational type of figure, a thought leader, a public speaker.”

“We saw hints of it at his surprise Better Up Summit performance where he used canned phrases like, 'unlock that potential!' Ok, Tony Robbins! We see you!”

“Unfortunately, to try to justify his position or his authority on the subject of overcoming an adversity he will likely be critical of his family.”

“I just don't see why there would be any hesitation from the Prince if his family was not in the line of fire.”

Before concluding he also added, “Just like Fergie got her big payday spilling secrets about Diana's warts, Harry is going to have to share some secrets too. Hopefully they aren't permanently detrimental to his relationship with his father and brother.”

