Saturday Oct 29 2022
Kangana Ranaut blames Aamir Khan for failure of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Kangana Ranaut claimed in a recent interview that the boycotts against Laal Singh Chaddha did not make the film fail at the box office; rather it was because of Aamir Khan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kangana said that Aamir Khan is 'ashamed' of being an Indian and his problem with his countrymen is what led to the failure of his much-hyped film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kangana told Aaj Tak, "Aamir Khan called our country intolerant in front of the world and tarnished our reputation. This is a personal crisis. You are disgusted, ashamed to be an Indian.”

She further added that people now question Aamir's credibility before spending money on his films and his film's failure has nothing to do with boycott culture. She said, "Iska boycott culture se kuch lena dena nahin hain (This has nothing to do with boycott culture).”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. The pan-Asian film is directed by Advait Chauhan and features Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.

