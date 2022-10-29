 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Shelley Duvall all set to make acting comeback after 20-year retirement

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Shelley Duvall is recently back in action with the forthcoming indie horror feature The Forest Hills.

The news about the 73-year-old producer was revealed by Deadline on Friday, who shared a behind-the-scenes still of the performer.

The feature will mark the first time that the reclusive actress, who previously starred in the highly influential horror movie The Shining, will return to acting after a twenty-year absence from acting.

The Forest Hills will also star performers such as Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace.

The movie will follow a man who begins experiencing disturbing visions after enduring a head injury during a camping trip in the Catskill Mountains.

Duvall is set to play the mother of Mendez's character, and she will serve as his 'inner voice.'

The Forest Hills' writer, director, and producer, Scott Goldberg gave a statement to Deadline to express how much he and his collaborators were fans of Duvall's work in the 1980 Stanley Kubrick-directed feature.

