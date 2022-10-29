 
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Victoria Beckham opens up on relationship with her family

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Victoria Beckham, in a new interview, has revealed that she values her family the most.

The former Spice girl's admission comes after her eldest son Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz quashed rumours of a rift between herself and her famous mother-in-law by appearing at the designer's Paris show. 

During an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, The 48-year-old fashion designer: 'I got so emotional in the show in Paris. I planned on coming out after the show and I wanted a great picture walking down the catwalk. But the moment I saw David, and the kids and my mum and my dad and my sister, I just got so emotional, I really did.'

David Beckham's wife added: 'Because family are everything to me. To have them there, to support me, is just everything.'

Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz and Victoria reportedly clashed over the wedding dress of the Transformers star, allegedly accusing her new mother-in-law of stealing the limelight at her wedding.

