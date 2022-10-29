 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry, fiance Orlando Bloom caught engaging in PDA in new snaps

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom looked so-in-love as they refused to let go of each other in new snaps from a trip to Australia.

Taking to Instagram, on Friday the Roar crooner shared a slew of photos from her vacations one of the snapshots of the two lovebirds sharing a kiss.

The One Of The Boys music artist wrote in the caption: 'Daddy filmed a movie in AUS. I went down unda.'

Behind the two stars, who began dating in January 2016, was a scenic ocean background.

Perry, who's currently fielding American Idol auditions, wore her jet-black hair slicked back into a messy bun.

Orlando, meanwhile, wore a black baseball cap and sported a trimmed mustache in the intimate picture.

Missing from the post was the couple's two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The little girl is Perry's first child, while Orlando shares son Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, eleven, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.  


