Lilibet, Archie to celebrate this Christmas with King Charles?

King Charles III will reportedly invite Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their children to spend Christmas with the Royal Family this year.

The new monarch reportedly has plans to spend this Christmas with Harry and Meghan's children, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not seem to accept the invitation.



There are speculations that Lilibet and Archie's parents, who don't maintain the best relationship with the royals, won't be travelling to the UK to spent time with their royal relatives.

Meghan and Harry's kids would again be missing their royal cousins, uncles, aunts and grandfather on the Christmas.