Netflix ‘The Witcher’: Twitter reacts to Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill

Netflix The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season. However, much to the fans dismay, the hit fantasy series recast the lead role of Geralt of Rivia.



In an Instagram post on October 29, Henry Cavill shared the casting news and announced he will be passing the torch to Liam Hemsworth in the upcoming season.



“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” wrote Cavill. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Liam also shared a statement on his IG, enthusing that he was over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia” and also praising Cavill for his portrayal.

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” wrote Hemsworth. “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

While the two actors seemed amicable about the recast, fan weren’t too thrilled about this change.

Many took to Twitter to express their dismay:

Some believed that the recast happened because Cavill is set to reprise his 'Superman' role after a six-year hiatus

While some argue that since Cavill was a fan, having read all the source material, the producers did not like getting his input

Some fans were too upset to continue watching the show altogether

Loyal fans are determined that no one can top Cavill's portrayal of the White Wolf



