Shadab Khan hopes Green Shirt's win could be game-changing moment

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates the wicket of India's Axar Patel during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

PERTH: Pakistan white-ball cricket team's vice-captain Shadab Khan Sunday remained hopeful for continuing momentum in the ICC T20 World Cup following its win over the Netherlands in Australia's Perth Stadium.

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets to register their first win in the mega tournament after two consecutive defeats from India and Zimbabwe; however, Shadab hopes that the Green Shirts' win today could change things for Pakistan in the tournament.

“We were close in both the games we lost. We dominated a major part of the two games, but couldn’t finish well. Even though we were beaten in two games, we had the faith in being a better side than what the results suggested,” Shadab said when speaking during the post-match presser.

Responding to a question about upcoming matches in the event, Shadab hoped that the win could become a game-changing moment.



“We can’t control things which are not in our hands. However, our performance is in our hands and we will try to continue giving our best in the field while taking this momentum ahead when playing against South Africa and Bangladesh next,” the bowler said hoping to put good cricket on display.

Addressing the press conference, the all-rounder also said that the team were united and aiming to give their best. "Today, we entered the field with the same mindset," Shadab shared speaking about the squad's grit for the game.

The 24-year-old cricketer said that he is not thinking about any personal milestone and would be happy if even one run scored by him or a wicketless economical bowling spell could help Pakistan win matches.

The team's vice-captain also defended his captain Babar Azam during the presser and said deemed him as a world-class batter who shouldn’t worry much about his form, as one good shot can bring it back.

“Babar has won a lot of matches for us. He is a world-class player. It is a matter of just one good shot and he'll be back scoring runs,” Shadab said when asked about Babar Azam's form following his struggle to perform in the tournament.