Prince Harry urged to stop treating his hard working family with contempt

Royal biographer Angela Levin does not seem to show any mercy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she blasted the couple for allegedly attacking their royal relatives.

Taking to twitter on Sunday, the author argued Harry's memoir's title saying: "If Harry hated being 'the spare' would he have wanted to be heir to the throne? My guess is NO! He should be grateful."

Levin advised the Duke of Sussex to "stop treating his hard working family with contempt and feel lucky he can get on with your own life."

In a separate tweet, Levin shared the video of her conversation with Sky News Australia, saying: "One attack after another: Harry and Meghan want to destroy royal family."



Angela Levin also accused harry of "attacking his parents when King Charles is really grieving for his mother Queen Elizabeth II."