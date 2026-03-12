Jack Antonoff calls out deranged fans for crashing Margaret Qualley wedding

Jack Antonoff sings about Margaret Qualley nuptials on new Bleachers single 'dirty wedding dress'

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding ceremony brought all their loved ones under one roof in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, but it also meant that it was attacked by many invading glances trying to get one look at their favourite celebrities.

The 41-year-old musician released a new Bleachers single, dirty wedding dress, in which he opened up about the fans swarming outside the wedding venue to take pictures of the celebrities in attendance, including Taylor Swift.

Many of Swift’s fans flocked to the private wedding venue, which became a site of chaos but fortunately Antonoff closed the doors to everyone who wanted to crash the wedding uninvited.

The Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, and shared a note explaining the inspiration for the song.

The Grammy winner penned, “so we got married here and outside the wedding got swarmed with herbs. not bleachers people, not even real fans of anyone who was at the wedding, just run of the mill weekender dipshits coming to stare at people... dipshit palooza shouting outside, cameras in hand, flying their drones around while me and my people had the most free night of our lives inside. i knew i would write about it.”

In the song, the Bleachers frontman sings, “Well, listen, I got somethin' up on my mind/ And I think it’s time that we talked/ There’s too many interlopers that are showin' up/ And some of ‘em deserve second thoughts.”

However, Antonoff clarified that the crowd outside which he refers to as “herbs” could not ruin his wedding celebration because the people inside remained unbothered.

In the song, he concludes, “Now only my people can see me/ Only my people come in.”

The new Bleachers album, everyone for ten minutes, comes out on May 22.