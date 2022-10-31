Kanye West in pool of lawsuits, sued by ex-manager for $4M

Kanye West in the pool of lawsuits, sued by ex-manager for $4m

Kanye West's former business manager sued Ye, for $4 million over non-compliance with the agreement, according to The Blast.

The report adds a business manager and celebrity account named Thomas St. John sued the rapper and designer, claiming Ye stopped paying the monthly fee set upon by two parties.

St. John claimed that when he confronted West on retaining a fee of $300,000 per month, the rapper became 'heated and aggressive' and began cursing at him.

The lawsuit states, 'He screamed at Mr St. John and made clear he no longer wanted to work with St. John.

'When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr West stated words to the effect of 'The 18-month term was bulls***' and 'You're insane for even thinking I would stick to it."

After the meeting, the company alleges Ye did not pay the remaining of his contract, which included the next 15 months of payments. The millionaire only gave a total of 3-months payments, as per St. John.

"As of the filing of this Complaint, Defendants breached the agreement by failing and refusing, despite Plaintiff's demand, to pay the minimum $300,000 monthly payments for July, August, and September 2022, despite timely receiving invoices. And it is clear based on their statements and conduct that Defendants do not intend to make any further monthly payments," the lawsuit says.

Amid the suit, Kanye West's lawyers at Greenberg Traurig also severed ties with him after the anti-Semitic backlash.