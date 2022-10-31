 
Meghan Markle is ‘horrible for the world’s mental health’

Meghan Markle has been accused of becoming people’s ‘biggest nightmare’ when to comes to health awareness.

Royal author Alexandra Shelman offered these claims in her most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

There, she began by branding the Duchess of Sussex ‘bad’ for people’s mental health, including her own and admitted, “Many things make me wonder whether Meghan Markle is bad for my mental health.”

“One of them is the fact that having set herself up as a leader of women, an oracle of feminine power and a guide through the maze of prejudice that we – and, of course, she, too – find corralled against us, she then so staggeringly misses the point.”

“Her misreading of the world is so delusionary that it makes one gaslight oneself,” the author also added before concluding. 

