Monday Oct 31 2022
Madonna unveils sultry zombie look for Halloween 2022

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Madonna has sent the internet into frenzy as she unveiled her stunning Halloween look on social media.

The Queen of Pop, 64, transformed into a sultry zombie as she celebrated the spooky festival in high spirits.

Madonna took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a TikTok video for the scary holiday. The Hung Up singer opted for black corset outfit to ooze the sultry zombie look.

She donned the spooky makeup with barbwire like patterns at the corners of her mouth and around her eye.

Madonna also rocked the scary a joker-type smile on her white face in the spooky video. She kept her long hair styled in wavy tresses. She accessorized the look with a delicate silver necklace that featured multiple crosses.

The award winning singer also gave her fans a jump scare at the end of the clip, suddenly moving forward and appearing to bite the screen.

The Material Girl singer captioned the clip, “Happy Halloween” followed by a string of pumpkin, skull and ghost emoticons.

Fans reacted to her post with comments, “The jumpscare at the end. I”VE ALMOST DIED MOM.” Another added, “Love love love this look,” while a third commented: “Witchdonna – love it.”

