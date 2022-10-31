Shakira ex-Gerard Pique still part of her family after shocking breakup?

 
Shakira’s former partner Gerard Pique is still in contact with her family as the footballer has been frequently visiting her father at the hospital.

The Waka Waka hitmaker's dad William Mebarak Chadid was hospitalized at the Teknon-Quiron clinic in Barcelona earlier this month where Pique was spotted a few times.

Nidia del Carmen Ripoll, the Columbian singer’s mother, was questioned about the Barcelona player’s visits and if she still considers him a part of her family.

"Of course, yes, we are still family," Ripoll replied as per Spanish media outlet Marca.

This comes after Shakira and Pique announced their separation in June this year following a 12-year-long relationship.

After their breakup, the former couple has been fighting over their sons, legal custody.

Shakira wants to move with her kids, Sasha and Milan, to Miami while Pique insists that they stay in Barcelona and completes their study there.

