Monday Oct 31 2022
‘Narcissistic Meghan Markle doles out bad advice’, experts say

Monday Oct 31, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently being called out for her allegedly ‘narcissistic’ tendencies as well as ‘poor advice’ to today’s youth.

These claims have been brought to light by royal author Alexandra Shelman, in her most recent piece with the Daily Mail.

“Yes, sometimes people are thrown by a straight-talking woman in a way they aren't with men. But Meghan naturally fails to address the far more relevant issue of how you behave regardless of your gender. Of course, it's important to be clear with work colleagues so as to get your message across. And occasionally you have to criticise.”

“Yet that doesn't mean undermining and intimidating. It doesn't mean making others feel weakened as you demonstrate your strength. It doesn't mean that you shouldn't treat others exactly how you'd want to be treated yourself.”

“Meghan seems obsessed with what she sees as the twin disadvantages of being a woman and being mixed-race.”

“Her podcasts deliver a relentless California-style rant – soft-voiced whining – that is intended to bolster women's self-image. But all they do is give the impression that her reading of the world is utterly narcissistic as she doles out the poor advice and observations of a marshmallow.”

