 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Isolated’ Prince Harry wrote Spare memoir ‘all for himself’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry’s entire memoir has been written ‘just for himself’ after being ostracized from the Firm.

Royal author Clarie Toureille offered these insights in her piece for the Mail Online.

These claims have been made by an inside source close to The Telegraph.

They began by accusing the Duke of choosing “his own happiness” since he’s never been able to “keep trying to make his family happy.”

The anonymous source also weighed in and claimed, “You can't kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy. You have to choose your own happiness.”

Separate sources also addressed the matter of Spare being an ‘attack’ against King Charles and clarified that it won’t be a “takedown”.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘struggling with low self-worth’, reveals body language expert

Prince Harry ‘struggling with low self-worth’, reveals body language expert
Prince Harry’s memoir photo hints that he is ‘still hurting’ from royal rift

Prince Harry’s memoir photo hints that he is ‘still hurting’ from royal rift
‘The Crown’ creator has ‘affection’ for royal family amid controversy

‘The Crown’ creator has ‘affection’ for royal family amid controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘legitimacy’ at King Charles III’s coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘legitimacy’ at King Charles III’s coronation
‘Saturday Night Live’ takes a dig at Kanye West’s ‘unannounced’ visit to Skechers

‘Saturday Night Live’ takes a dig at Kanye West’s ‘unannounced’ visit to Skechers
King Charles III can never sell Buckingham Palace ‘nor do revenues from it’

King Charles III can never sell Buckingham Palace ‘nor do revenues from it’
Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to break up with Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to break up with Nicola Peltz?
Prince William shares first statement after Prince Harry confirmed memoir release date

Prince William shares first statement after Prince Harry confirmed memoir release date
King Charles ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by horrifying incident in South Korea

King Charles ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by horrifying incident in South Korea
Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz feud 'very much out in the open’: ‘No rapprochement’

Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz feud 'very much out in the open’: ‘No rapprochement’
Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’: What is the true story?

Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’: What is the true story?
Stevie Wonder surprised Michael Jackson's son on MJ's 64th birthday

Stevie Wonder surprised Michael Jackson's son on MJ's 64th birthday