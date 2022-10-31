‘Isolated’ Prince Harry wrote Spare memoir ‘all for himself’

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry’s entire memoir has been written ‘just for himself’ after being ostracized from the Firm.



Royal author Clarie Toureille offered these insights in her piece for the Mail Online.

These claims have been made by an inside source close to The Telegraph.

They began by accusing the Duke of choosing “his own happiness” since he’s never been able to “keep trying to make his family happy.”

The anonymous source also weighed in and claimed, “You can't kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy. You have to choose your own happiness.”

Separate sources also addressed the matter of Spare being an ‘attack’ against King Charles and clarified that it won’t be a “takedown”.