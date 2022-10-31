 
Monday Oct 31 2022
King Charles ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by horrifying incident in South Korea

Monday Oct 31, 2022

King Charles III recently issued a message of condolences to the President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol following the fatal crowd surge.

More than 150 people lost their lives in a crowd surge that happened in the cosmopolitan area of Itaewon when 100,000 people flocked to the district to mark Halloween.

“I wanted you to know how deeply shocked and saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones as a consequence of the recent, tragic incident in Itaewon, Seoul,” Charles wrote.

“However inadequate this may be under such heartbreaking circumstances, we extend our deepest possible sympathy to all the bereaved families.

"We also offer our special thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who suffered an injury,” he added.

"Recalling our meeting during your own gracious visit to London to attend the funeral of Her late Majesty The Queen, please be assured that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of Korea at such a time of national mourning,” the Sovereign added.

