 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Evan Peters went totally method for Dahmer role, ‘it was incredibly dark’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Evan Peters went totally method for Dahmer role, ‘it was incredibly dark’
Evan Peters went totally method for Dahmer role, ‘it was incredibly dark’ 

Evan Peters detailed his challenging experience while preparing for serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s role on Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

In a recent panel discussion Peters, 35, explained that he was cautious to play the part in the series as he “knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge.”

Dahmer creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the American Horror Story went full method for the role, and even wore the serial killer’s clothes in preparations.

Peters shared that not only he wore Dahmer’s clothes ahead of filming, but his accessories too, including his glasses, shoes, and jeans – and he did this for months, reported by Variety.

“I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” he said in a Q&A session.

The Never Back Down actor shared he was sent the scripts and he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on Dateline so he could “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behaviour.”

Murphy also added that Peters wore lead weights around his arms and lifts in his shoes to replicate the physicality of Dahmer, “he basically stayed in character, as difficult as it was, for months.”

Meanwhile, Peters explained, “[Dahmer] has a very straight back. He doesn’t move his arms when he walks, so I put weights on my arms to see what that felt like. I wore the character shoes with lifts in them, his jeans, his glasses, I had a cigarette in my hand at all times.”

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sparked a debate on the internet as several families of the victims of Dahmer called out the show for ‘glamorizing’ the serial killer.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson wanted to marry Princess Diana: ‘She was his ideal wife’

Michael Jackson wanted to marry Princess Diana: ‘She was his ideal wife’
Royal Family warned Prince Harry book Spare is ‘time bomb’

Royal Family warned Prince Harry book Spare is ‘time bomb’
Prince Harry ‘struggling with low self-worth’, reveals body language expert

Prince Harry ‘struggling with low self-worth’, reveals body language expert
Controversial royal drama The Crown benefited from £60 million UK tax break: report

Controversial royal drama The Crown benefited from £60 million UK tax break: report
Prince Harry’s memoir photo hints that he is ‘still hurting’ from royal rift

Prince Harry’s memoir photo hints that he is ‘still hurting’ from royal rift
‘The Crown’ creator has ‘affection’ for royal family amid controversy

‘The Crown’ creator has ‘affection’ for royal family amid controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘legitimacy’ at King Charles III’s coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘legitimacy’ at King Charles III’s coronation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing ‘out on everything’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing ‘out on everything’
‘Saturday Night Live’ takes a dig at Kanye West’s ‘unannounced’ visit to Skechers

‘Saturday Night Live’ takes a dig at Kanye West’s ‘unannounced’ visit to Skechers
King Charles III can never sell Buckingham Palace ‘nor do revenues from it’

King Charles III can never sell Buckingham Palace ‘nor do revenues from it’
Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to break up with Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to break up with Nicola Peltz?
Prince William shares first statement after Prince Harry confirmed memoir release date

Prince William shares first statement after Prince Harry confirmed memoir release date