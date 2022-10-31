Kate Middleton forced to 'up her game' by Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, who's one of the much-adored royals, has reportedly changed her strategy after Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.



Kate, as per royal expert, allegedly felt threatened by the popularity of the former Suits actress.

Katie Nicholl, the writer of The New Royals', claims in her book: "The Cambridges had already signalled their intention to be more than 'ornamental royals' and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together. But Meghan was the 'breakout star' of the foursome.

Nicholl added that “She was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case."

According to the author "That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realised that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable."

The parents-of-three allegedly realised the need to 'up their game' to surpass Meghan's popularity.

Undoubtedly, joining the royal family is never easy, but the Princess of Wales has remained one of the most loved members of the Firm since she married to William in 2011.

Kate Middleton supported the late Queen by attending engagements, going on tours and taking on patronages, while also finding a way to reflect her own interests in her charity work, and has now returned to work representing the new monarch, King Charles.