‘Full House’ legend Bob Saget’s grave receives touching headstone nine months after his death

Popular TV actor Bob Saget’s grave has finally gotten a headstone, nine months after his tragic death at 65.

The Full House alum's touching epitaph reads 'Loving & devoted husband, father, son, uncle, brother & friend. He brought people together and made them laugh. A very great man.'

The headstone, which bares his full name, Robert L. Saget, also marks the actor's date of birth, May 12, 1956, and the date of his untimely passing on January 9, 2022

It was revealed by his family in February that Saget died of a brain bleed after hitting his head on something and then going to sleep, completely unaware of how serious the injury was.

The 65-year-old was found dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, on January 9. He had just completed a stand-up show and was due to perform with others.



