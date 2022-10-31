 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Full House’ legend Bob Saget’s grave receives touching headstone nine months after his death

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Popular TV actor Bob Saget’s grave has finally gotten a headstone, nine months after his tragic death at 65.

The Full House alum's touching epitaph reads 'Loving & devoted husband, father, son, uncle, brother & friend. He brought people together and made them laugh. A very great man.'

The headstone, which bares his full name, Robert L. Saget, also marks the actor's date of birth, May 12, 1956, and the date of his untimely passing on January 9, 2022

It was revealed by his family in February that Saget died of a brain bleed after hitting his head on something and then going to sleep, completely unaware of how serious the injury was.

The 65-year-old was found dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, on January 9. He had just completed a stand-up show and was due to perform with others. 


More From Entertainment:

Tim Roth's musician son Cormac passes away

Tim Roth's musician son Cormac passes away
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to be 'warmer'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to be 'warmer'
Nicola Peltz admits she wants to adopt some kids: 'That would be the dream'

Nicola Peltz admits she wants to adopt some kids: 'That would be the dream'

King Charles won't retaliate to Prince Harry's attack

King Charles won't retaliate to Prince Harry's attack
Florence Pugh gets candid about early days in showbiz industry

Florence Pugh gets candid about early days in showbiz industry
Bradley Cooper joins Irina Shayk at fashion event amid reconciliation rumours

Bradley Cooper joins Irina Shayk at fashion event amid reconciliation rumours
David, Victoria Beckham snub Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz three-year anniversary posts

David, Victoria Beckham snub Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz three-year anniversary posts
Cardi B hopes to have more kids 'In the Future'

Cardi B hopes to have more kids 'In the Future'
Netflix to release 'Where the Crawdads Sing' in November, 2022: Find out the date

Netflix to release 'Where the Crawdads Sing' in November, 2022: Find out the date
Sylvester Stallone explains why he called off divorce with wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone explains why he called off divorce with wife Jennifer Flavin
King Charles has strong, emotional bond with Kate Middleton

King Charles has strong, emotional bond with Kate Middleton
Anya Taylor-Joy cuddles up to Malcolm McRae as they dote on each other in new snaps

Anya Taylor-Joy cuddles up to Malcolm McRae as they dote on each other in new snaps