Monday Oct 31 2022
Priyanka Chopra discusses new projects with Vishal Bhardwaj during her visit in India: Details

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Priyanka Chopra has worked with Vishal Bhardwaj in several movies now she is coming back to Mumbai, and the actress discuss with Vishal about new collaboration.

During this trip, Priyanka decided will do a lot of personal and professional commitments, which will include hearing a few scripts as well.

According to Pinkvilla, PeeCee will be meeting filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for discussing possible collaborations during her visit.

A source close to the development informs that "Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward.

However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit."

While Priyanka and Vishal have earlier worked together on 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey.

Further, Priyanka Chopra has already committed herself to Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

