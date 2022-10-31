Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Sherlyn Chopra's harassment allegations of Sajid Khan

Rakhi Sawant mocked Sherlyn Chopra in a recent media interaction and made fun of the harassment allegations she raised against film producer Sajid Khan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rakhi shared that Sajid Khan is innocent and there is no witness against him; therefore, Sherlyn Chopra should feel ashamed for putting such baseless allegations against him.

Rakhi said while mimicking Sherlyn, "Why would anyone take you seriously when Sajid Khan is not the culprit? Neither there’s a witness against him, nor the court has punished him. Don’t you feel ashamed of yourself to allege others in front of the media while wearing makeup and a saree? Don’t you die inside?"

She further added, "There’s no truth in this case, even the police know that she keeps filing complaints, either on my brother Raj Kundra or Sajid Khan, What is her problem? In the next six months, she will again have a rape case to file.

Sherlyn is one of the nine women in the industry who accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India.