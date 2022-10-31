 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Sherlyn Chopra's harassment allegations of Sajid Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Sherlyn Chopras harassment allegations of Sajid Khan
Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Sherlyn Chopra's harassment allegations of Sajid Khan

Rakhi Sawant mocked Sherlyn Chopra in a recent media interaction and made fun of the harassment allegations she raised against film producer Sajid Khan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rakhi shared that Sajid Khan is innocent and there is no witness against him; therefore, Sherlyn Chopra should feel ashamed for putting such baseless allegations against him.

Rakhi said while mimicking Sherlyn, "Why would anyone take you seriously when Sajid Khan is not the culprit? Neither there’s a witness against him, nor the court has punished him. Don’t you feel ashamed of yourself to allege others in front of the media while wearing makeup and a saree? Don’t you die inside?"

She further added, "There’s no truth in this case, even the police know that she keeps filing complaints, either on my brother Raj Kundra or Sajid Khan, What is her problem? In the next six months, she will again have a rape case to file.

Sherlyn is one of the nine women in the industry who accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India. 

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra coming back to India after 3 years

Priyanka Chopra coming back to India after 3 years
Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' set to release in 2024

Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' set to release in 2024
Katrina Kaif recreates Harley Quinn this Halloween

Katrina Kaif recreates Harley Quinn this Halloween
Anushka Sharma’s strong reaction to Virat Kohli’s hotel room leaked video

Anushka Sharma’s strong reaction to Virat Kohli’s hotel room leaked video
Parineeti Chopra parts ways with 'Yash Raj Films'

Parineeti Chopra parts ways with 'Yash Raj Films'
Bollywood star kids shine at Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween party

Bollywood star kids shine at Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween party
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's 'Dulhania' franchise to get another sequel

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's 'Dulhania' franchise to get another sequel
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao all set to reunite for 'Stree 2'

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao all set to reunite for 'Stree 2'
'RRR' earns impressive numbers at the Japanese box office

'RRR' earns impressive numbers at the Japanese box office
Kangana Ranaut blames Aamir Khan for failure of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kangana Ranaut blames Aamir Khan for failure of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Boney Kapoor calls some remakes 'copy pasted'

Boney Kapoor calls some remakes 'copy pasted'
Anushka Sharma completes filming 'Chakda 'Xpress': shares photo dump

Anushka Sharma completes filming 'Chakda 'Xpress': shares photo dump