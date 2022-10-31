 
Monday Oct 31 2022
Tim Roth's musician son Cormac passes away

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Tim Roth's musician son Cormac passes away

The musician son of British actor Tim Roth passed away at the age of 25 after a battle with stage three germ cell cancer.

Cormac Roth, the young composer, and producer died on October 16 but his death was announced by his family in a statement on Monday afternoon.

His mother Nikki and the rest of the family said he was 'irreplaceable' and remembered him as an 'electric ball of energy who was as kind as he was wild.

He 'died peacefully in the arms of his family they said in the statement, adding 'he maintained his wicked wit and humour' to the end.

Many of Cormac's followers sent their condolences underneath his most recent Instagram post, which was shared in August this year.

In his last post, Cormac thanked his followers for their support, as he told them 'You don't always get to choose your destiny. You don't always get to choose your future.'

London-born Tim Roth has starred in a number of Quentin Tarantino films, including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and The Hateful Eight, as well as portraying Emil Blonsky/Abomination in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Announcing Cormac's death, the family statement said: 'On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer.

