Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Kanye West Instagram restricted AGAIN amid 'Jewish' remarks

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Kanye West's Instagram has been restricted again, confirms Meta.

The 45-year-old rapper is in trouble for his remarks on 'Jewish business people' only four days after returning to the platform.

Earlier, Ye was restricted on the platform over his anti-semitic remarks.

Meta spokesperson reveals the ban comes after the rapper's unspecified post violating the platform’s standards. 

The rep added that the platform has the authority enhance restrictions including limiting a user’s ability to post, comment or send direct messages over multiple violations.

